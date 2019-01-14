MIAMI — Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to name his second of three selections to the Florida Supreme Court.

Florida Politics reports DeSantis will appoint Robert J. Luck, a judge on the 3rd District Court of Appeal in Miami.

The Governor’s Office said Sunday night DeSantis will “make a major announcement” at 10 a.m. Monday at Scheck Hillel Community School in Miami. Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez also is scheduled to attend.

Last week, DeSantis appointed Barbara Lagoa as the first of his three selections to the Florida Supreme Court.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.