SARASOTA, Fla. -- Within his first 48 hours at Florida's governor, Ron DeSantis issued an executive order to tackle major issues with the state's environment.

DeSantis detailed parts of this executive order during a Thursday news conference at Mote Marine Laboratory. The order calls for $2.5 billion over the next four years for restoration of the Everglades and protection of state water resources.

"[The environment] is one of the most important issues," DeSantis said. "By rolling out a bold policy to start..we aren't just talking, we're acting."

The order also calls for a Blue-Green Algae Task Force to expedite progress toward reducing blue-green algae blooms through the next five years and an immediate start to the next phase of the Everglades reservoir project along with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

DeSantis also created the Office of Environmental Accountability and Transparency, which is "charged with organizing and directing integrated scientific research and analysis to ensure that all agency actions are aligned with key environmental priorities."

The order also appoints a Chief Science Officer to help coordinate and organize incoming scientific data and research.

"I don't want to mimic the ways of Washington," DeSantis said. "We want to be problem-solvers here in Florida."

DeSantis was joined by Lt. Gov. Jeanette Núñez, state Senate President Bill Galvano, state Sen. Joe Gruters (R-Dist. 23), Anna Upton with the Everglades Foundationk, representatives from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

All speakers thanked DeSantis and his administration for the executive order. Many talked about how pleasantly surprised they were to see DeSantis take action less than two days after being sworn-in.

Read the full text of the executive order on Gov. DeSantis' website.

