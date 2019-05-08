COLUMBUS, Ohio — After facing chants of "do something" while addressing a vigil for the Dayton mass shooting earlier this week, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has crafted a plan to reduce gun violence in the state.

He announced details of his multi-step proposal from the Ohio Statehouse on Tuesday morning.

One of the areas of focus includes background checks.

"I am asking the General Assembly to pass a law that requires background checks for all firearm sales in the state of Ohio with the exception for gifts between family members and certain other limited uses," DeWine states.

Here are other highlights of his proposals:

SAFETY PRECAUTION ORDERS

Here's the plan described in DeWine's own words:

These orders, which would be granted upon clear and convincing evidence would allow the removal of firearms from potentially dangerous individuals and get them the mental health treatment that they need. Get them whatever help that they need.

Individuals could be subject to a safety protection order if they present an imminent risk of injury to themselves, suicide for example. Or they present that risk to another person because of mental health issues because of drug dependency, chronic alcoholism or other serious conditions. These concerns must – and our Constitution demands it – be balanced against the individual’s right to keep and bear arms and their due process rights. My proposal will allow the state of Ohio to file for temporary orders.

A hearing from my proposal, this ultimately will be up to the General Assembly, will be held within three days of the filing – or sooner. The individual would have all the traditional due process rights. … If a temporary order is granted, it would require the person to surrender all firearms to law enforcement. If granted, a second hearing would be held within 14 days to determine if an extended safety protection order should be granted. In this hearing, all the same traditional due process rights would apply. If the court would then find by clear and convincing evidence that the person is a danger to themselves or to others, the extended order will be issued.

Under an extended safety order as we envision it, the court would order a mental health assessment. The individual would be required to undergo any recommended treatment. The individual would be prohibited from purchasing or possessing firearms.

In lieu of law enforcement keeping firearms, an individual could have them sold on their behalf to a federally licensed firearm dealer. Extended orders would last for a period of six months, and could be extended with another petition and another hearing. An individual could apply to the court anytime after three months for return of his firearms only if the person could prove by clear and convincing evidence that they were no longer a danger to themselves or others.

PSYCHIATRIC HOSPITALS

Here's the plan described in DeWine's own words:

We must have increased access for the citizens of the state of Ohio to our state psychiatric hospitals. We have a problem in this state. We have a problem with people who are not violent, who have been sent there by a court who could be sent someplace else. These individuals are occupying space that we urgently need today. I’m calling on the General Assembly to take action in this area.

Inpatient psychiatric care is limited in Ohio, making it difficult for individuals and families to access the level of care when it is needed. Over the past several years, Ohio’s state psychiatric hospital capacity has become predominantly used by patients who are court ordered to the hospital for restoration to competency to stand trial. This week, for example, 79 percent of the adults in our state psychiatric hospitals are court ordered there. Many of these patients are non-violent offenders. Many are misdemeanors. They are there simply in the hospital pursuant to court order to learn how the court process works.

Surely, together we can find another place for these individuals to obtain that help so they can proceed with trial. This education certainly can be done outside of these hospitals, freeing up critical beds for people who in fact do need hospitalization. The people I’m talking about coming out of the hospital are people who don’t need inpatient psychiatric care, but there are other people in Ohio who clearly do. To accomplish this, the General Assembly will need to pass changes to the revised code to create community-based misdemeanor competency restoration process.

EARLY INTERVENTION

Here's the plan described in DeWine's own words:

We have a serious mental health crisis among many of our children in the state of Ohio today. It is growing worse. So many of our children have been negatively impacted by trauma. Trauma can take many forms. It can be living with a different parent. It can be seeing violence on the streets, seeing violence in the home. It can be from all the problems that come from horrible poverty. The result is the suicide rate among our young people today breaks your heart. It just breaks your heart.

All the facts of the Dayton tragedy are not yet known, and they will be coming out in the days and weeks ahead. It is clear that the assailant, while in high school, clearly exhibited anti-social behaviors that should have alerted anyone who knew about them that there was a problem -- a serious problem -- with this high school student.

I’m told by the specialists that half of mental health problems start by the age of 14, and 75 percent are identified by age 24. Providing early intervention helps young people recover more quickly and have better outcomes with their education, it helps them build positive relationships with family and friends, and it helps them have healthier lives throughout adulthood. ... Under this budget we are investing $675 million for what we are calling "wraparound services." These clearly can be used, and it’s our intent for much of them to be used for mental health services for children. …

By providing funds to every school district, these schools can design tailored programs working with local mental health providers or other social service agencies to help these kids earlier in life. The earlier that we can intervene in children’s lives and make a positive difference, clearly the better it is.

MORE | Ohio Rep. Tim Ryan: 'Mitch McConnell needs to get off his ass and do something'