Gov. Ron DeSantis has filed to run for president

A filing with the Federal Election Commission shows DeSantis has filed to run in 2024.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has filed to run for president in 2024.

This filing has been anticipated since before DeSantis's re-election as governor in November. He will face former president Trump in his presidential bid.

Also filing to run is former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley, finance CEO Vivek Ramaswamy and former Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson.

The filing shows that Ronald Dion DeSantis has filed for the presidential seat on the Republican Party ticket. He designated his principal campaign committee as the DeSantis for President Committee.

Florida has a resign-to-run law, which means that an official cannot qualify as a candidate for another office while holding office.

DeSantis has not spoken about any intentions to resign his role as governor going into the 2024 race at this time.