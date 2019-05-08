Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff at all local and state buildings after 29 people were killed and dozens more were injured in two separate mass shootings over the weekend.

The Republican governor posted two tweets Sunday about the shootings. They read:

“As our nation mourns the tragic and senseless loss of life in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio, we reaffirm that these acts of violence are not representative of who we are as a nation. Florida stands committed to do all that is necessary to support law enforcement efforts for the safety and security of our residents and visitors. May we pray for those who grieve and remember always that we are a resilient nation.”

DeSantis ordered the flags to remain at half-staff until the expiration of President Donald Trump’s national directive, which goes through Thursday.

