Minnesota will become the 21st state to ban the practice that tries to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Thursday morning Governor Tim Walz is poised to add the state of Minnesota to a list of 20 others that ban a controversial and discredited practice: conversion therapy.

Conversion therapy is practice that attempts to change a person's sexual orientation to heterosexual using psychological, physical, or spiritual "interventions."

The American Medical Association, The American Academy of Pediatrics, and The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychology have all stated publicly that there is no scientific evidence saying this kind of therapy works, and that it has negative effects on the LGBTQ youth sent there.

"The experiences I had there were hard, they were barbaric," said Junior Avalos, who went through conversion therapy and spoke with KARE 11 about it in 2019. "There was stuff I wouldn't wish upon anyone else. One of most painful memories was to practice male mannerisms and masculine mannerisms so I had to lower my voice, I had to put my hands in certain positions in my body and if I didn't, if my voice got too high or my wrist went limp I risk getting physically assaulted."

Minneapolis was the first city to enact a ban in 2019. It has since been followed by other cities like St. Paul and Duluth.

The state's legislature has attempted to pass a bill banning the practice, but has been unable to get it passed. The governor's executive order would bypass that process.