A controversial late-term abortion bill has been tabled in Virginia, but it's still rattling pro-life advocates because of its intent to loosen abortion restrictions during the third trimester of pregnancy and affect where the procedures could take place during the second trimester.

Critics are calling the proposed legislation "infanticide."

The controversy was only worsened when the state's Democratic governor, Ralph Northam, went on WTOP radio and defended how the late-term procedure could happen, according to CBS News.

“The infant would be delivered; the infant would be kept comfortable; the infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desire, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother.” Northam said “This is why legislators, most of whom are men, by the way, shouldn’t be telling a woman what she should and shouldn’t be doing with her body. We want the government not to be involved in these types of decisions.”

Conservatives have widely criticized the remarks.

President Donald Trump, in an interview with The Daily Caller, referred to the comments as "terrible."

The bill would require just one doctor to decide if a pregnancy is a threat to the woman’s health.

Right now, Virginia law requires abortions in the third trimester need a doctor and two consulting physicians to determine if the pregnancy would result in harming the woman’s life.

The proposed bill would also end the requirement that second-trimester abortions must be performed at state-licensed hospitals.

A similar law that gives women the right to an abortion in the third trimester for health reasons was recently passed in New York.

