HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County administrator has lost his job after the county commission voted 3-2 to let him go Tuesday.

Len Sossaman was hired by the county in May 2012.

During Tuesday's commission meeting, John Mitten cited "consistent budget challenges" as the reason for firing Sossaman.

Four people spoke in favor of the administrator, including Paul Douglas of the NAACP, calling him professional and saying he's done an excellent job. "He's just that good."

Dave Gonzalez of Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative said it was a "pleasure" to work with Sossaman.

But Commission Chairman Jeff Holcomb said his worst day in office was in November 2017, when then-budget manager Pam Lee and other officials told commissioners the county could not pay its bills, just a month into the fiscal year.

"The budget manager admitted that expenses were understated, revenues overestimated and balance forward cash was overstated," Holcomb said. "The county has misallocated $5 million."

Holcomb said he was asked if the budget manager would be fired and was told no, but she would get additional training.

In April 2018, Lee was fired. Then, Holcomb said, the commission learned the 2016 budget had similar errors.

Holcomb said the county is $11 million short in the current year's budget, and it will take three years to make that up -- if the county is fortunate.

Holcomb said the hiring of Lee was Sossaman's responsibility, and the interview committee did not recommend her.

In his defense, Sossaman said when he was hired, he inherited budget issues, and his recommendations to deal with them were not followed.

"Administrators can make recommendations, they can be turned down. Sometimes they get approved. I don't take that personally," Sossaman said. "You all make the decisions. You were elected by the people, and the people will get what they ask for."

"You can terminate me today, that's your prerogative, it's in the contract. Pay me off, and I'll be out of your hair, and then you can select another person," he added. "But whoever that person is ... they'll have to play on the same playing field, obviously, and if they're told you can't do this, you can't do any of those things I've recommended, then they'll probably have the same fate."

