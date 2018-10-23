MANALAPAN, Fla. -- Former Secretary of State and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will campaign and fundraise for Andrew Gillum today in South Florida, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Clinton will reportedly attend a fundraiser at the Manalapan home of two Democratic donors who supported her during her last presidential campaign -- before heading to Miami for a dinner to raise money for a PAC supporting Democratic Florida gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum.

The Palm Beach Post says an invitation to the dinner had tickets ranging from $10,000 to $50,000.

Florida governor's race: Gillum and DeSantis: Race, economy and Trump among top debate issues

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP