No decision on Hillsborough transportation tax this legislative session

The issue will be taken up again during the 2024 legislative session.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A plan to refund the now-defunct Hillsborough Transportation tax is going to have to wait until at least next year.

The move, or lack there of, comes after lawmakers were unable to find common ground before wrapping up the legislative session last week. The Senate was working on a refund plan similar to what Gov. Ron DeSantis had proposed, letting the Department of Revenue handle the matter.

However, House lawmakers were proposing a 1 percent sales tax holiday for Hillsborough County instead.

The tax was passed in 2018. More than half of a billion dollars was collected before the State Supreme Court ruled it unconstitutional in 2021.