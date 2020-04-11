How to bridge the political divide in relationships

Ways to find peace in relationships when you disagree politically.

FLORIDA, USA — It’s no secret that this election has created tons of stress and anxiety among family and friends with opposing political views. And it's unlikely that everyone you're friends with, dating, or even related to will have the same political views.

"When we should be coming together it seems like we are pulling apart,” Anthony Saieva, who has experienced losing friends over political views said.

Right now, finding common ground seems almost impossible in our divided country.

“Unfortunately, one of my best friends, we don’t speak much because of this,” Saieva said. “While other bonds have kind of grown stronger trying to support each other through a trying time.”

It's something many of us are wrestling with right now. We wanted to know how to overcome those differences, so we sat down with a psychologist for some advice.

Psychologist Amie Austin says there are ways to navigate those relationships.

"If we stop, take a deep breath and we listen to each other we are going to find out that we are really more similar than we are different,” Dr. Austin said.



Opposing political views can strain relationships, but Dr. Austin says there are ways to bridge the political divide and find peace even when you disagree.



"Communication and discussion go a long way,” Austin said. “Trying to sit eye to eye and making that time to see each other's viewpoints will help a lot.

“And then there comes a point where you just might not be able to see eye to eye anymore. Recognizing that, acknowledging it and leaving it as a subject we don't touch is safe, that's OK to do too."



Dr. Austin says we need to remove that "us v. them" mentality, take a step back from social media, respect each other’s differences, take turns when we talk and listen.

“And then you know what we all really love, is we love to feel appreciated and valued,” Austin said. “Even if my differences or opinions are different from you if at the end of our conversation you walk away saying 'I hear you, I heard what you said, I'm going to take that in and think about that, it was good talking with you, I still value you as a person.' That goes a million miles.”



And if you find yourself stressing out as we await final 2020 election results, Dr. Austin says it's OK to take a step back and take a deep breath.



“And you know what, laughter is probably the best medicine out of everything,” Austin said. “If we can find humor in some of this and just try to relax and laugh that will help a lot too.”

