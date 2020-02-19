ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The country is just months away from another presidential election, the 58th one in U.S. history.

Though the 2020 election season has been in full swing for months, the actual voting for candidates is just getting started in some states. And, caucuses and primary elections have to happen long before the November election day.

Below you'll find a guide to registering to vote, finding a polling place and where to find general information about the upcoming election in Florida.

When is election day?

Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

How do I register to vote?

To register to vote in the state of Florida, you must be a U.S. citizen, be a Florida resident, be at least 18 years old and not have been convicted of a felony without having your rights restored.

Apply online

RegisterToVoteFlorida.gov

National Voter Registration Agency: Find information about the National Voter Registration Act, types of voter registration agencies and agency resources.

Apply by mail or in person

You can register to vote at the Florida driver's license office when you renew your license, at the tax collector's office or at a voter registration agency.

PDF copies of voter registration forms in English and Spanish

Applications are also available at any county Supervisor of Elections office, local library and any entity authorized by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to issue permits.

How can I find my polling place?

Polling places and voter registration status can be found at your specific county’s Supervisor of Elections website.

Pinellas County polling places.

Pasco County polling places.

Hillsborough County polling places.

Polk County polling places.

Sarasota County polling places.

Hernando County polling places.

Citrus County polling places.

Where can I find a list of candidates and measures that are on the ballot?

The Florida Division of Elections has helpful tools for answering almost every election question you may have, including information about constitution amendments, candidates and ways to request a sample or mail-in ballot.

The site also has information on:

Offices up for election and retention in 2020

Political party information and contacts

Campaign finance resources

Where to look up voter status

Information on voting by mail, military and overseas voting, early voting and voting assistance for those with disabilities

