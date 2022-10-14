This Week in Politics: Officials gear up for post-hurricane election; first debates happening soon; feds look into migrant flight money

We are wrapping up all the political happenings from the Tampa Bay area this week.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — This Week in Politics…election officials in areas hard-hit by Hurricane Ian received some much-needed help from the state.

On Thursday, Governor Ron DeSantis issued an emergency executive order for Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties, to ensure voter access ahead of the midterm election.



The order allows supervisors of elections to extend the number of early voting days, move and consolidate polling locations and increase the number of eligible poll workers who may serve in those three counties.

It also allows displaced people to, by phone, request a vote-by-mail ballot be sent to an address not in their voter file.

Lee County’s Supervisor of Elections tells 10 Tampa Bay, the county has lost at least 25% of its polling sites.

Voter registration has come to a close ahead of next month’s election and we are still waiting to see how it will impact overall numbers.

The most recent data was tallied post-August primary and shows the GOP continuing to gain.

The number of registered Democratic Party members has gone down over the past year, sitting at 4.9 million, while the number of Republicans in the state raised to more than 5.2 million.

Florida has nearly 4 million independent voters.



The first debates between some of the top candidates on the ticket are approaching. Governor Ron DeSantis and Democratic challenger Charlie Crist will face off on Oct. 24 in Fort Pierce.

They were supposed to take the stage a couple of days ago, but the debate was rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian.

In the Senate contest, incumbent Republican Marco Rubio and Democratic challenger Congresswoman Val Demings will debate next Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Voter Guide: We want to make sure you are prepared for November, you can check out our helpful voter guide, here.