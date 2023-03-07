Unseated Sen. Janet Cruz to run for Tampa City Council

The news was confirmed late Wednesday morning through email.

TAMPA, Fla. — After being defeated by Republican newcomer Jay Collins for state senate, outgoing Democratic Sen. Janet Cruz is set to run for the Tampa City Council.

“I could not be more excited to continue to serve my community. Whether it’s working on housing affordability, transportation options, workforce development, or ensuring our great city is sustainable and resilient for future generations, I will never stop fighting for the hardworking people and families of our community," Cruz said in a statement.

"When elected, I plan to put community priorities ahead of politics because divisiveness has no place in City Hall.”

Election Day is March 7, 2023.

Florida political writer Peter Schorsch first published the story on Twitter.

While senator, Cruz recently filed a bill to establish a historic cemeteries program through the Florida Department of State.

“Our bills want to memorialize the abandoned African American cemeteries as well as educate people on the history of these important resting places,” Cruz said at the time, referring to the companion legislation in the House.

The goal was to have one place to keep records of abandoned African American cemeteries, as well as a statewide commitment to finding those that have been lost or destroyed.