EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Jill Biden talks about schools and the pandemic with 10 Tampa Bay

Dr. Jill Biden spoke exclusively with 10 Tampa Bay anchor Allison Kropff after a virtual conversation with students and educators at Pasco-Hernando State College.

TAMPA, Fla. — Dr. Jill Biden held a virtual conversation Wednesday in the Tampa Bay area as part of her national "Back-to-School" tour amid her husband's campaign for president.

Afterward, 10 Tampa Bay anchor Allison Kropff was the only local news anchor to do an interview with her.

By video-conference, Dr. Biden heard concerns from students and educators at Pasco-Hernando State College about the upcoming school year.

"We have to listen to the doctors and the scientists and they're the ones who are going to tell us when it's safe to go back. And when they say it's safe to go back, we'll go back; but until then, I think we need to continue to do remote learning," Dr. Biden said. "That's the safest choice right now."

Pasco-Hernando students told her about their challenges this year. They said there are financial, technological and mental health concerns.

When Allison talked with her, Dr. Biden said another concern in the classroom is the inequity that exists.

"Not all areas of our country have broadband, Joe would invest in broadband, to make sure that every student had internet access," Dr. Biden said. "We need to make sure students have laptops or computers so they can get the work done."

Dr. Biden is a life-long teacher and still teaches. She said she would like to continue if she becomes the first lady. She taught all eight years she was the second lady during the Obama administration.

"This summer I took the course to be able to teach remotely, so hopefully when we are elected I will be the first lady who teaches a class," Dr. Biden said.

Dr. Biden said one of the things she would get to work on right away if she becomes first lady is making community college free.

Military families are also close to her heart.

"As a military mom, our son Beau served in Iraq for a year, and I'm the daughter of a Navy Signalman," she said. "One of the things that I would work for is trying to help our military. When Joe was Vice President, Michelle Obama and I worked together on our Joining Forces Initiative. And we helped military families in areas of education, employment and health and well being. So I think, Day 1, I would just pick up and get started with that."

Dr. Biden also said there's the issue of cancer.

"I think almost every American family has been touched by the disease of cancer, and as you probably know Allison, our son died of brain cancer. So if we could change the face of cancer as we know it, that would be, that's something that is so meaningful to me and to Joe."

