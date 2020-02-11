Jill Biden will visit Tampa and St. Pete on Election Day

She's making a last-minute effort to help her husband secure Florida's 29 electoral votes.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Trump and Biden campaigns are making their last-minute pushes for votes in battleground states, including Florida. And, that will run all the way through Election Day.

Dr. Jill Biden will travel to Tampa and St. Petersburg on Tuesday as she makes her final case for voters to elect her husband, former Vice President Joe Biden, to the White House.

Meanwhile, Mr. Biden will focus on visits to Scranton and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; and Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, will campaign in Detroit on Nov. 3.

The Trump campaign has been focusing heavily on firming up support in states he won in 2016. On Monday, President Donald Trump is holding five rallies from North Carolina to Wisconsin. Meanwhile, Lara Trump was campaigning on his behalf in South Florida.

