‘We are better than this’: Jimmy Carter issues statement on racial discrimination

Carter says his heart is with those who feel hopeless, but that violence is never a solution

ATLANTA — Former US President Jimmy Carter is disavowing violence across the country as a solution to racial discrimination.

In his statement from the Carter Center, he says he is pained by racial injustice and the backlash it causes across America.

He says his heart is with people who feel hopeless about discrimination in America, but that violence is never a solution.

He acknowledges that he’s seen the impact of segregation as a white male growing up in the South and references part of his 1971 inaugural address where he says, “The time for racial discrimination is over.”

He says it’s unfortunate that those words still ring true nearly five decades later.

Since leaving the White House, Carter says he and Rosalyn have sought to advance human rights in other countries. He puts the onus on citizens to use their voices and stand up to discrimination.

He concludes by stating, “We need a government as good as its people, and we are better than this.”

The full text of his statement is below:

"Rosalynn and I are pained by the tragic racial injustices and consequent backlash across our nation in recent weeks. Our hearts are with the victims’ families and all who feel hopeless in the face of pervasive racial discrimination and outright cruelty. We all must shine a spotlight on the immorality of racial discrimination. But violence, whether spontaneous or consciously incited, is not a solution.

As a white male of the South, I know all too well the impact of segregation and injustice to African Americans. As a politician, I felt a responsibility to bring equity to my state and our country. In my 1974 inaugural address as Georgia’s governor, I said: “The time for racial discrimination is over.” With great sorrow and disappointment, I repeat those words today, nearly five decades later. Dehumanizing people debases us all; humanity is beautifully and almost infinitely diverse. The bonds of our common humanity must overcome the divisiveness of our fears and prejudices.

Since leaving the White House in 1981, Rosalynn and I have strived to advance human rights in countries around the world. In this quest, we have seen that silence can be as deadly as violence. People of power, privilege, and moral conscience must stand up and say “no more” to a racially discriminatory police and justice system, immoral economic disparities between whites and blacks, and government actions that undermine our unified democracy. We are responsible for creating a world of peace and equality for ourselves and future generations.

We need a government as good as its people, and we are better than this."