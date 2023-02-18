Here are Jimmy Carter's last public appearances

The Georgia native and 39th president said he wanted to spend his "remaining time" at home, the Carter Center announced in a statement.

ATLANTA — At 98 years of age, the world learned on Saturday that former United States President Jimmy Carter has opted to forgo further medical intervention and will now begin hospice care in his hometown of Plains, Georgia.

Carter has reportedly been in and out of the hospital recently, though the specific bouts that he faced remain unknown. He survived a dire cancer diagnosis in 2015, but was later cleared in 2017.

More recently, Carter underwent brain surgery in 2019 to relieve pressure caused by bleeding after a series of falls, some of which left the former president with a fractured pelvis, a black eye and stitches. He was quick to recover, however, and was quickly back teaching Sunday school and volunteering with Habitat for Humanity.

Despite that, President Carter has still been able to make his fair share of public appearances not only in the state of Georgia, but also throughout the nation. Here's a list of his most recent public appearances:

Jimmy Carter, former First Lady Rosalynn enjoy 25th annual Peanut Festival parade

The Carter's were out and about on the afternoon of Sept. 24, 2022, as the former president and first lady were on-hand for the 25th annual Peanut Festival parade in their hometown of Plains.

The two could be seen riding in a shiny red 1946 Ford Super Deluxe convertible, which was a surprise 75th anniversary gift from Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood, according to The Carter Center. Fittingly so, the beautiful red coupe was built the year they were married.

President Biden, First Lady visit with Jimmy Carter, wife Rosalynn

The Carter Center shared a photo of the visit in May 2021 on social media of the two presidents and first ladies with big smiles.

The former president and current president have been friends for 45 years.

It was a closed-door visit between the two couples.

Jimmy Carter campaigns with Stacey Abrams in Plains

In September 2018 at age 93, former President Jimmy Carter joined the campaign for governor with an appearance near his south Georgia home. Carter toured the town’s main health care facility with Democratic candidate for governor at the time, Stacey Abrams.

Jimmy Carter attends inauguration of former President Donald Trump