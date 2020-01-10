Joe and Jill Biden set to visit Florida in October

The duo will be heading to South Florida on Oct. 5 for an event, but explicit details and a location were not immediately available.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are set to head back to the sunshine state in October.

The duo will be heading to South Florida on Oct. 5 for an event, but explicit details and a location were not immediately available.

This latest visit is Biden's second stop in Florida in 20 days. The former vice president was in Tampa on Sept. 15 to hold a round table with military veterans.

During his sit-down with military veterans, he tackled topics like VA hospital access and meaningful employment for veterans and their spouses as well as mental health.

Florida is a well-known battleground state and as of the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, four points stand between President Trump and Biden from being tied in the state.

This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.

