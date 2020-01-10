Joe and Jill Biden set to visit Florida in October

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden are set to head back to the sunshine state in October.
The duo will be heading to South Florida on Oct. 5 for an event, but explicit details and a location were not immediately available.
This latest visit is Biden's second stop in Florida in 20 days. The former vice president was in Tampa on Sept. 15 to hold a round table with military veterans.
During his sit-down with military veterans, he tackled topics like VA hospital access and meaningful employment for veterans and their spouses as well as mental health.
Florida is a well-known battleground state and as of the latest ABC News/Washington Post poll, four points stand between President Trump and Biden from being tied in the state.
This is a developing story. Check back with 10 Tampa Bay for updates.
- Florida releases school COVID-19 dashboard
- 2020 Champions Boat Parade brings Stanley Cup through Tampa
- VERIFY: Fact-checking the first presidential debate
- Gov. DeSantis lets eviction, mortgage foreclosure moratorium expire to make room for nationwide order
- Here's how to find your ballot drop-off location
- What you need to know about the 6 constitutional amendments on Florida ballots
- Tropics 'wake up,' new disturbance to watch
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter