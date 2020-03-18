Former Vice President Joe Biden has won Florida’s Democratic presidential primary.

With the win in Florida, Biden now has 1,005 delegates. It takes 1,991 delegates to win the Democratic nomination in the 2020 general election.

This is Biden’s third run for president. Before serving as Barack Obama’s vice president, Biden was elected to seven terms in the U.S. Senate.

Voters had to navigate worries about the new coronavirus, but no major disruptions occurred. State health officials worked with local elections supervisors to make sure polling locations were safe and clean, and some precincts at nursing homes and senior centers were moved.

In Palm Beach County, elections officials say many workers failed to show up in at least five locations. In the Tampa Bay area, many poll workers backed out ahead of primary day.

Still, in most locations voting went ahead as normal. Many people voted by mail or took advantage of early voting dates rather than waiting until election day itself.

Biden beat out 15 other Democratic candidates on Florida’s primary ballot, including Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard -- the only other Democrats with active campaigns.

The other Democrats who were on the ballot but dropped out before the primary election were Sen. Michael Bennett, former Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Sen. Cory Booker, former Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former HUD secretary Julian Castro, former Rep. John Delaney, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, former Gov. Deval Patrick, former Rep. Joe Sestak, billionaire Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, spiritual activist Marianna Williamson and businessman Andrew Yang.

As of the primary, Biden gained almost a dozen endorsements from Florida Democrats, including Rep. Charlie Crist (D-St. Petersburg), Rep. Kathy Castor (D-Tampa), former Sen. Bill Nelson and former governor and U.S. Sen. Bob Graham.



What other people are reading right now: