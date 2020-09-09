Joe Biden set to make his first visit to Florida as the Democratic party's presidential nominee

Biden's press team has yet to announce where he will be visiting or what he plans to discuss.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The Democratic party's presidential nominee, Joe Biden, is set to make his first appearance in the sunshine state since the designation.

Biden's press team announced he will be in Florida on September 15, but have yet to announce where he will be visiting or what he plans to discuss.

Biden's trip follows his vice presidential nominee's stop in the battleground state Thursday where Kamala Harris is set to discuss the challenges facing the African American community in South Florida.

Her husband, Doug Emhoff, also held his own "community conversation" discussing issues important to the Jewish community.

More details on Biden's trip are expected over the next few days.

