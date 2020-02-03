ATLANTA — Rep. John Lewis tried out Georgia's new voting system and gave it his endorsement on Monday, calling it a "great improvement" as he cast an early ballot in the Democratic primary.

Lewis wouldn't yet divulge his pick in the race, which saw two more candidates drop out this afternoon, but did say "some time along the way" he would tell people who he voted for.

"The voting process today I think is a great improvement, it was very simple," Lewis said. "And very easy. Have to just get used to it. It's different, much better."

The long-serving Congressman and Civil Rights icon said the instructions and assistance from poll workers was clear and helpful, and that screens were larger and easier to read.

"Very helpful to those of us who are getting older, with limited eyesight," he said.

He encouraged people to get out and vote and test the new system.

"Voting is precious and it's powerful," he said. "We all must get out and vote like we never voted before."

Georgia has begun implementing new voting machines that were ordered by the Secretary of State's Office last year, following a contentious legal process and 2018 gubernatorial election.

Lewis also spoke about his health on Monday. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in January. He said Monday he was feeling "very well" and "stronger."

And the Congressman also weighed in on the government response to the coronavirus.

"I know one thing - we must be prepared," he said. "We must get prepared, and we all must be careful, watchful and obey the experts, the men and women in medicine."





