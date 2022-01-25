Florida Senate committee recommends Joseph Ladapo as surgeon general over Democrats' objection

His confirmation awaits full Senate approval.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Dr. Joseph Ladapo is a step closer to becoming Florida's surgeon general following a recommendation by a state Senate committee Wednesday, but not all lawmakers gave a glowing endorsement.

Senate Democrats sitting on the committee abstained from voting on the controversial nominee following questions about what they view as his lack of experience navigating pandemics and disputed positions on medical subjects.

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Ladapo's appointment in September 2021, citing his "remarkable academic and medical career" as a professor at the University of Florida and, previously, an associate professor at the University of California. Wednesday's hearing before the Senate Health Policy Committee was the first of two hearings before his nomination comes to the full Senate, according to the Tallahassee Democrat.

Republican support on the committee was enough to move Ladapo to the next step in the process.

"Quite frankly, we have an extreme amount of respect for this process...however, we don't feel that we're getting answers met," State Democratic Leader Lauren Book said before she and her colleagues walked out.

Ladapo came to Florida from the David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, where he was an associate professor and cared for hospitalized patients.