Federal judge block portion of new Florida elections law

Several groups argue the law harms efforts to sign up minority voters and unconstitutionally restricts First Amendment speech rights.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A federal judge on Monday blocked Florida from enforcing part of a new elections law that bans non-citizens from handling or collecting voter registration forms, saying the state can't restrict individual rights and gave no proof it was necessary to do so.

U.S. Chief District Judge Mark Walker granted the injunction just days after it went into effect on July 1.

"Here, however, the challenged provisions exemplify something Florida has struggled with in recent years; namely, governing within the bounds set by the United States Constitution," Walker wrote. "When state government power threatens to spread beyond constitutional bounds and reduce individual rights to ashes, the federal judiciary stands as a firewall. The Free State of Florida is simply not free to exceed the bounds of the United States Constitution."

The provision would impose a $50,000 fine on an organization for each non-citizen person who "collects or handles" voter registration forms on the organization's behalf. The Florida NAACP and Hispanic Federation say this provision is a discriminatory law that violates the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment, the document shows.

Several groups last week asked the judge to block the law, just days before it went into effect July 1. Additionally, they argued the law harms efforts to sign up minority voters and unconstitutionally restricts First Amendment speech rights.

Supporters of the law say the changes are designed to improve election security and protect voter information. But Monday, the judge granted a motion for that portion of the law to be blocked temporarily.

"The state of Florida is correct to seek integrity in our election system," Judge Walker wrote. "Sound election laws ensure the people are heard without distortion from negligent and bad faith actors. Here, however, Florida's solutions for preserving election integrity are too far removed from the problems it has put forward as justifications."

ACLU of Florida and Hispanic Federation leaders applauded the judge's decision to put a temporary stop to the new Florida law.

"The court was right to block this law because it was a clear and brazen attack on civic participation in our democracy," Adriel Cepeda Derieux, deputy director of the ACLU's Voting Rights Project, said in a statement. "This ruling is an important victory."

President and CEO of Hispanic Federation, Frankie Miranda, called the law "unconstitutional and served no other purpose than to silence" communities.

"This ruling is a win for all Floridians — especially for underrepresented communities who rely on nonpartisan organizations like us to help make their voices heard," Miranda said in a statement.

The Associated Press contributed to this article.