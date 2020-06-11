'I am so sorry' | Kristin Cooper apologizes for giving middle finger to child

Kristin Cooper, the wife of North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, apologized for flipping off a group of protesters outside the State Capitol on Sunday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Kristin Cooper, Gov. Roy Cooper's wife, is apologizing for a comment she posted on Facebook about a conservative group gathered outside the governor's mansion.

The comment was deleted, but someone took a screenshot and sent it to Michelle Morrow, who organized the conservative voter rally at the State Capitol on Sunday.

"She said it wasn't her proudest moment, but that [she] could not tolerate pathetic clowns and what we were doing on the State Capitol," said Morrow. In the post, Cooper also admitted she had given the middle finger to families with children holding flags.

