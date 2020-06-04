LOS ANGELES — Larry David says it's no time to fool around. That's what he told The New York Times about the race between Senator Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

David has impersonated Sanders several times on Saturday Night Live due to his uncanny likeness to the presidential candidate, who is originally from New York.

They also happen to be distant cousins.

“I feel he should drop out,” David said. “Because he’s too far behind. He can’t get the nomination. And I think, you know, it’s no time to fool around here. Everybody’s got to support Biden.”

Sanders is currently trailing Biden in the Democratic presidential primary.

A total of 1,991 delegates are needed to secure the nomination outright at the August Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee, which was recently delayed from its original mid-July date over coronavirus concerns.

The Associated Press puts Biden at 1,217 and Sanders at 914.

