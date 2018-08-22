A new lawsuit demands Rick Scott's administration order 32 more counties to print their ballots in both English and Spanish.

They say it's to accommodate tens of thousands of Puerto Ricans who have moved to Florida since hurricane maria.

Citrus, Hernando, Highlands, Pasco and Sarasota counties are included in the lawsuit.

But, critics say the timing is impractical.

"To fulfill the court's requirements, it would be almost impossible," Pasco County Tax Collector Mike Fasano said. "And that's probably the most important thing. Impossible. Because it's not the November ballot. It's a ballot that's going to go out overseas, to our men and women in the military, gosh -- at least 45 days before that November election."

Election supervisors say they'll try to do whatever the court orders.

Most say even without a bilingual ballot they would still have Spanish-speaking interpreters on hand to help those who might have questions or need assistance.

Again, this would impact the general election in November.

The Florida Department of State released the following statement on the matter.

“The Department of State provides all of its election materials in English and Spanish in accordance with the Voting Rights Act and this lawsuit does not dispute that fact. The Department believes that all Supervisors of Elections should continue making voting accessible for all voters including those whose first language is not English. This lawsuit names 32 locally-elected Supervisors of Elections who are responsible for voting in their counties and we will review it.”

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

