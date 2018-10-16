BARTOW, Fla. -- Several local Florida sheriffs have teamed up to endorse Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

The local sheriffs are holding an event with the GOP nominee at the Old Polk County Courthouse.

The local sheriffs who are attending include Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Pasco County Chris Nocco, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer, Hardee County Sheriff Arnold Lanier and Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden.

DeSantis previously served as a JAG officer in the U.S. Navy and as a federal prosecutor.

These local sheriffs say they are supporting him due to his vocal support for Florida's law enforcement community, saying he will ensure they have the resources they need to keep Florida's families safe.

The resounding talking point for the event seemed to be safety.

"The most important thing we have in the state of Florida is our safety and security," Sheriff Grady Judd said. "Nothing else matters if we're not safe.

"It takes leadership, and when I look at who has leadership in the state of Florida, I look at Ron DeSantis."

Other local Florida sheriffs also spoke at the event, including Pasco Sheriff Chris Nocco.

"For the governor of the state of Florida, I can't tell you how critical that vote is," Nocco said. "I'm asking you, please vote for Ron DeSantis and fill in that bubble next to him. If you're happy with the progress Florida's making, with a 46-year low in crime, if you want to see that go in a positive direction, vote for Ron DeSantis."

DeSantis' opponent, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Andrew Gillum, is still in Tallahassee -- where he is mayor -- dealing with the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, which devastated the Florida Panhandle.

