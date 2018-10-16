BARTOW, Fla. -- Several local Florida sheriffs have teamed up to endorse Republican gubernatorial candidate Ron DeSantis.

The local sheriffs are holding an event with the GOP nominee at the Old Polk County Courthouse.

The local sheriffs who are attending include Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd, Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno, Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer, Hardee County Sheriff Arnold Lanier and Hendry County Sheriff Steve Whidden.

DeSantis previously served as a JAG officer in the U.S. Navy and as a federal prosecutor.

These local sheriffs say they are supporting him due to his vocal support for Florida's law enforcement community, saying he will ensure they have the resources they need to keep Florida's families safe.

© 2018 WTSP