Harley Davidson is in the President’s crosshairs again.

Early Sunday, President Trump tweeted about the motorcycle maker and its threat to move some of its operations offshore.

It’s a result, says Harley Davidson, of a trade war sparked by the president’s tariffs.

So how does this affect local bikers and those who rely on the icon for income?

Well, ask bikers like Rob Cavin, who has been riding a Harley close to 40 years.

“By the end of high school,” said Cavin. “I’ve been riding Harleys ever since.”

And a big part of why he’s been so loyal to Harley Davidson, aside from that rhythmic rumble — is because it’s made in America.

“If I had my way, I would buy everything American,” said Cavin.

But Wisconsin-based Harley Davidson, blaming President Trump’s trade-war, says it could save $100-million in tariffs by building bikes for its European Union customers at its overseas plants, rather than the US.

On Sunday, the President ramped up his rhetoric against the American icon, welcoming foreign competitors and tweeting “Great” - to those threatening to boycott the company.

“Those tweets are to inflame everybody,” said Cavin. “And then, Harley’s going to get phone calls, they’re going to get emails, and they’re going to go to the negotiating table and say how can we fix this?”

Locally, we asked the folks who actually work for Harley Davidson in St. Petersburg how they feel about this war of words with the president.

“Why just pick Harley Davidson?” asked Stacy Gough, who sells all sorts of Harley accessories. “GM does it. I mean, it’s all over, worldwide.”

Donny Murrell sells the motorcycles and doesn’t expect it will have much of an effect. He doesn’t particularly like hearing the President criticize the company, “But he has his own opinion,” said Murrell. “We all do. And, you know, that’s why it’s America.”

“We have so many people that are in the motorcycle community that no matter what, we have support,” added co-worker Loretta Marvin.

So far, Harley Davidson has stayed out of a Twitter war with the president. But the company says it is committed to U.S. manufacturing, including a new - all-electric model called the LiveWire -scheduled to go on sale one year from now. It will be built at a state-of-the-art facility in York, Pennsylvania.

But some loyal riders in that community have threatened a biker boycott if the Harley moves any of its manufacturing off-shore.

Cavin says that’s not him. He accepts it as just part of the global economy.

And when the Tweetstorm blows over? Harley hogs, he predicts, will still rule the road.

“You know,” said Cavin, “What else are you going to ride? Come on! Really?”

