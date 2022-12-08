This Week in Politics: Lawmakers react to Mar-a-Lago search, Dems tout 'wins' on Capitol Hill and early voting for Florida primary begins

We're wrapping up all the political happenings from the Tampa Bay area this past week.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — This week in politics…an unprecedented search of a former president’s estate largely dominated the political conversation.

FBI agents searched Mar-a-Lago Monday, the Florida home of former President Donald Trump. Trump called it a “raid,” and Florida lawmakers across the political spectrum were quick to throw in their two cents.

GOP Senator and former FL Governor Rick Scott tweeted it was “3rd World Country Stuff,” and the “FBI must explain what they are doing.”

Governor Ron DeSantis tweeted it was “another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies,” against political opponents.

DeSantis’ potential November opponents, Rep. Charlie Crist and AG Commissioner Nikki Fried, who are facing off for the Democratic nomination, also responded, both called on the gov. to respect "the rule of law."

On Thursday, the Department of Justice and Trump called for the unsealing of the search warrants and records.

The Washington Post reports agents were looking for classified nuclear documents.

On Capitol Hill, the Biden Administration and Democratic lawmakers are celebrating what they consider a week of legislative “wins.”

President Biden signed the CHIPS and Science Act, the semiconductor production boosting bill; and the PACT Act, which expands health care for veterans impacted by toxic burn pits.

Meanwhile the House is set to vote on the sweeping climate, healthcare and tax bill, which already passed the high hurdle of the Senate, with a tie-breaking vote from Vice President Kamala Harris.

For an administration that has seen declining approval ratings in recent weeks, will these wins impact the outlook for the midterms?

“To quote Red from ‘Shawshank Redemption’, hope is a dangerous thing. And that's what the Democrats have after this week. They've got just a glimmer of hope that this hurricane, this red wave that's going to probably, inevitably hit in November, is maybe a Category 3 instead of a Category 5. So it's about minimizing losses right now, and maybe even hanging on to the US Senate,” forecasts Florida Politics Publisher Peter Schorsch.