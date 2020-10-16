Meet the candidates running for Hillsborough County sheriff

Chad Chronister, Gary Pruitt and Ron McMullen are facing off in the November election.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — During this year’s general election voting season, Hillsborough County voters will have a chance to select who they would like to see as the next county sheriff.

Residents will have a choice between incumbent Chad Chronister, Gary Pruitt and Ron McMullen.

Chad Chronister and Gary Pruitt agreed to an on-camera interview with 10 Tampa Bay and shared a little bit more about themselves, as well as their views on several topics currently at the forefront for law enforcement. Those topics include police brutality, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the steps they’ll take to improve cultural diversity throughout law enforcement.

Chronister and Pruitt were asked the same 20 questions. Ron McMullen did not respond to two invitations sent back in September through his Facebook campaign page for the 20 Questions digital project. However, you can read about his stances on issues here.

Below are photos from our 20 questions interview sessions. Scroll down to the sections on Chronister and Pruitt to watch their videos.

20 Questions with Sheriff Chronister

Sheriff Chronister started his career in law enforcement during the early 1990s. Governor Rick Scott appointed Chronister to the county sheriff position in September 2017 after Sheriff David Gee announced his retirement.

During the November 2018 local elections, Chronister beat his challenger, Gary Pruitt.

20 Questions with Gary Pruitt

Gary Pruitt worked in law enforcement for 25 years. In 2015, he retired from the Tampa Police Department.

Three years after his retirement, Pruitt ran against Chad Chronister for Hillsborough County Sheriff.

At that time, Pruitt received about 45 percent of the votes, or 231,418.

Early voting in Hillsborough County starts Oct. 19 and runs until Nov. 1. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Hillsborough County residents can also drop off their ballots at select locations.

If you choose to wait until Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020, you have until 7 p.m. to cast your vote at your designated precinct.

