x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Politics

Ex-Trump lawyer Michael Cohen tweets about voting for Biden

The disbarred lawyer pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations related to allegations about affairs involving then-presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Credit: Drew Angerer
Michael Cohen, former personal attorney to President Donald Trump, exits federal court, November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer Michael Cohen hinted Tuesday morning that he voted for the president's challenger, Joe Biden.

In a tweet the morning of Election Day, Cohen said he voted "bright and early" and tagged Democratic nominee Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris in his post.

He also used #MeaCulpa and #Disloyal.

RELATED: Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen released from prison again

The disbarred lawyer, once considered one of Trump's most loyal associates, pleaded guilty in 2018 to campaign finance violations related to allegations from two women about affairs with then-presidential candidate Trump. 

Trump has denied having affairs with both women.

Cohen also pleaded guilted to tax fraud and lying to Congress. He was sentenced to three years in prison.

Cohen was released from federal prison again in July after a judge ruled his First Amendment rights were violated. The judge ruled that he had been sent back to prison from home confinement as retaliation for his plan to release a book critical of Trump before Election Day.

RELATED: Judge orders Michael Cohen to be released from prison

RELATED: 'Racist,' 'con man': Ex-attorney Michael Cohen assails Trump before Congress

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter