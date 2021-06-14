State Rep. Michele Rayner is running for US Rep. Charlie Crist's House seat

Rayner was born and raised in Clearwater.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Florida House Rep. Michele Rayner is running to succeed U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, who recently announced his candidacy for governor.

Speaking in Clearwater, Rayner announced Monday she would be running for the seat in the state's 13th Congressional District. She made the formal announcement in front of the church her grandpa built and founded. He served as minister there for "many years," Rayner's office said.

"I was taught from a young age to always do good, to strive to serve others, and to serve my community," Rayner said. "That’s why I became a public defender, that’s why I became a civil rights attorney, and I have been honored to continue this path of public service as a state representative."

In announcing her candidacy for Congress, Rayner said many Democratic efforts have been blocked at the state level – leading her to seek out other opportunities.

"Democratic attempts to provide economic relief, racial justice, and public safety for the people of Florida have been stymied time and time again by far-right, partisan Republicans in Florida’s legislature. The systemic nature of the issues we are facing had me looking at where I can make the most impactful changes," Rayner explained.

She said Congress is where she believes she can do the most good for "the community that raised me."

A native of Pinellas County, Rayner was raised in Clearwater. She comes from a family of trailblazers. Her mom was one of the first Black social workers in St. Pete, and one of her uncles was the first Black secretary of the Florida Department of Corrections.

Another uncle used to be a state representative in Rayner's current district.

“If elected, I will be one of the first openly Queer Black women to serve in Congress, and I intend to continue to serve my community with the same determination, tenacity, selflessness and commitment to public service that I have employed throughout my entire life here in Florida. That is my promise to you," she said.