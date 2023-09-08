Florida leaders react to DeSantis suspending another state attorney

DeSantis announced State Attorney Monique Worrell's suspension on Wednesday, citing "neglect of duty and incompetence."

ORLANDO, Fla. — Just more than a year after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made the controversial decision to suspend Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, he removed another elected state attorney from office for similar accusations of "neglect of duty."

The governor announced State Attorney Monique Worrell's suspension on Wednesday at the Florida State Capitol, suggesting her "political agenda" interfered with her duty to enforce the law. However, his announcement came after months of back-and-forth between Worrell and the governor's office.

Worrell called the move a "political hit job" and said her team had been preparing for the possibility of her suspension.

"This is simply a smokescreen for Ron DeSantis failing a disastrous presidential campaign," she said. "This should not happen in a democracy."

Here's how other Florida leaders reacted to the news of Worrell's suspension.

Suspended State Attorney Andrew Warren: 'His presidential campaign is floundering'

“A court found that he suspended me illegally in violation of the federal and state constitution for politics and for publicity and it appears that that’s what’s happening here again because his presidential campaign is floundering," Warren said to reporters.

“When it’s time to question how a prosecutor or law enforcement official is exercising discretion, well, that’s what elections are for," he continued.

DeSantis-appointed State Attorney Suzy Lopez: 'Restoring the voice of crime victims'

“The Governor’s decisive action today is the unfortunate result of another prosecutor who wants to create laws instead of enforcing them. I hope the changes in the 9th Judicial Circuit will result in the same level of success we have had at restoring the voice of crime victims in our courtrooms and rebuilding trust with law enforcement," Lopez said in a statement.

.@GovRonDeSantis' decisive action today is the result of another prosecutor who wants to create laws instead of enforcing them. I hope the changes in the 9th circuit will result in the same level of success we have had at restoring the voice of crime victims in our courtrooms. — State Attorney Suzy Lopez (@SuzyLopezSA) August 9, 2023

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody: 'I commend Gov. DeSantis'

"As prosecutors, we protect public safety by upholding the laws of this state, even the laws with which we may personally disagree. Exercising discretion does not mean abdicating responsibility," Moody wrote along with a video of her comments at DeSantis' news conference.

As prosecutors, we protect public safety by upholding the laws of this state, even the laws with which we may personally disagree.



Exercising discretion does not mean abdicating responsibility. pic.twitter.com/4xu3mxTMDj — AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) August 9, 2023

Florida House Democratic Leader Fentrice Driskell (D-Tampa): 'This is not democracy'

“In 2020, Monique Worrell was elected overwhelmingly by her community as state attorney. She didn’t finish third behind Vivek Ramaswamy. The people of Orange and Osceola Counties chose her to represent their interests and principles. They did not need Ron DeSantis to throw out their vote and install someone who does not share their values. This is not democracy, but it is Florida today, sadly," Driskell wrote, in part. You can read the rest of her statement by clicking on the X thread below.

In 2020, Monique Worrell was elected overwhelmingly by her community as state attorney. She didn’t finish third behind Vivek Ramaswamy. The people of Orange and Osceola Counties chose her to represent their interests and principles. — Representative Fentrice Driskell (@FentriceForFL) August 9, 2023

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott: 'This is the right move'

"This is the right move. Democrats’ soft-on-crime policies are eroding our communities and families' ability to feel safe," Scott wrote, in part.

I’ve said since February that SA Worrell’s suspension would be justified, and I’m glad the Governor took this action today.



Florida will never be a sanctuary state for criminals. https://t.co/JO2CmTCWnK — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) August 9, 2023

U.S. Rep. Maxwell Frost: 'A hostile takeover'

"This removal of an elected official is much deeper than Gov DeSantis not doing well in his Presidential bid..." Frost wrote, in part.

This removal of an elected official is much deeper than Gov DeSantis not doing well in his Presidential bid and trying to find some steam. He has actively been subverting democracy and disenfranchising voters to consolidate power for him and his cronies. A hostile takeover. — Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@MaxwellFrostFL) August 9, 2023

Florida Legislative Black Caucus Chair Dianne Hart (D-Tampa): 'Our Governor has put politics above people'

“Once again our Governor has put politics above people, despite saying during this morning’s press conference that ‘One’s political agenda cannot trump a one’s solemn duty.’ It is troubling that Florida and her people are being used as political pawns by this Governor to further a failing presidential bid," Hart wrote, in part.

State Attorney @MoniqueHWorrell was duly elected to her position. @GovRonDeSantis is looking to gain political points on the back of her suspension, that is not democracy! pic.twitter.com/kUQACwsBNL — Dianne Hart (@DianneHartFL) August 9, 2023

Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando): 'This is absolutely disgusting'

"This is absolutely disgusting — State Attorney Monique Worrell is a duly elected official and the only Black woman serving as State Attorney in Florida right now," Eskamani wrote, in part.