ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — How was Thanksgiving dinner this year? No holds barred when it comes to political talk or complete silence?

Maybe something more so in the middle: A majority of respondents in a recent poll say "we need to chill," and there'd be no issue enjoying a game, attraction or event with a friend who holds opposite political views.

The survey was conducted nationwide from Nov. 13-18 by the St. Leo University Polling Institute, with 1,000 respondents. Its margin of error was plus or minus 3 percentage points.

About 73.8 percent of Americans said after the news of former President George W. Bush and celebrity Ellen DeGeneres hanging out, they, too, find no problem hanging with someone of opposite political views.

Fewer Floridians said they'd do the same, however, at 66.8 percent. That sample's margin of error is 4.5 percentage points.

Some 5.2 percent of respondents nationwide said they don't go out in public with someone who holds opposite political views, while 3.9 said hanging out would "never" happen -- because they don't have friends who hold such opposite views in the first place.

"Just because I don't agree with someone on everything doesn't mean that I'm not going to be friends with them," DeGeneres said in response to some of the criticism.

