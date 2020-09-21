Cuban-American judge from Florida on Trump high court list

MIAMI — Barbara Lagoa is the daughter of Cuban exiles who grew up in a heavily Hispanic suburb of Miami and has had a swift rise as a lawyer and judge — and she is on President Donald Trump’s short list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court.
After the death Friday of 87-year-old Ginsburg, a liberal icon, Trump said he would name a woman as a replacement — possibly by Saturday.
Trump said Monday he has about five people on the short list.
At 52, Lagoa would become the youngest member of the Supreme Court if nominated and confirmed.
