National Politics

Cuban-American judge from Florida on Trump high court list

Barbara Lagoa would be the youngest member of the Supreme Court of the United States if nominated and confirmed.
U.S. Circuit Judge Barbara Lagoa, of the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit, is shown in this official undated photo released by the Florida Supreme Court. (AP Photo/Florida Supreme Court)

MIAMI — Barbara Lagoa is the daughter of Cuban exiles who grew up in a heavily Hispanic suburb of Miami and has had a swift rise as a lawyer and judge — and she is on President Donald Trump’s short list to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the U.S. Supreme Court. 

After the death Friday of 87-year-old Ginsburg, a liberal icon, Trump said he would name a woman as a replacement — possibly by Saturday.

Trump said Monday he has about five people on the short list. 

At 52, Lagoa would become the youngest member of the Supreme Court if nominated and confirmed. 

