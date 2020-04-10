Joe and Jill Biden to visit Florida on Monday

The Bidens will have a busy schedule once in the Sunshine State, capped off by a town hall Monday evening.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — With less than a month until Election Day, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, will travel to Florida on Monday.

The Bidens will have a busy schedule once in the Sunshine State, with a visit to the Little Haiti Cultural Center beginning at 2:45 p.m.

After, Joe Biden will make his appeal to Hispanic voters in Little Havana in Miami, delivering his plan on "building back the economy better for the Hispanic community and working families," according to a release from the Biden campaign.

Later in the evening, Dr. Jill Biden will host a "Women for Biden" drive-in rally in Boca Raton at 6:30 p.m.

The Biden's visit will conclude with a town hall in Miami, hosted by NBC News.

Joe Biden's return to Florida comes on the heels of an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll that has him leading over President Donald Trump by 14 points, up from eight points compared to the previous poll that came prior to Tuesday's debate.

