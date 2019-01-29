ATLANTA — President Trump will sit down later this week for an interview with “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan for his first network television interview since the partial government shutdown.

The taped interview is scheduled to air Sunday on “Face the Nation,” which will broadcast from Atlanta before CBS’ coverage of Super Bowl LIII.

"Face the Nation" airs from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sunday. CBS' pregame Super Bowl coverage starts afterward. Another part of the interview will air around 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on CBS.

For nearly 20 years, presidents have sat for interviews airing the Sunday of the Super Bowl.

In 2004, CBS sportscaster Jim Nantz first interviewed then-President George W. Bush before the Super Bowl.

Former President Barack Obama appeared in pregame interviews for all eight years of his presidency. First lady Michelle Obama joined her husband for a live interview by "CBS This Morning" co-host Gayle King in 2016 before the 50th Super Bowl.

Fox News televised an interview with Trump before the game in 2017, days after his inauguration. Last year, the president reportedly declined a pregame interview with NBC, which carried Super Bowl LII.

Note: CBS News contributed to this story.

