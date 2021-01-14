x
Rep. Charlie Crist proposes Congressional Gold Medal for hero Capitol police officer

Officer Eugene Goodman was seen on video using quick-thinking to protect the Senate chambers from a mob of Trump supporters.
WASHINGTON — Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist announced he will be proposing a resolution to honor Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman for his efforts to defend the U.S. Capitol building during last week's deadly riot.

Goodman was seen in a now-viral video being swarmed by the mob and retreating up several flights of stairs. But, it's what he did outside an unguarded entrance to the Senate chamber that's truly powerful. 

Photos and video show him pushing a rioter to provoke the angry group and lure them away from the Senate during a critical moment when federal lawmakers were not yet safe and locked down.

In a statement, Crist called Goodman's efforts heroic.

"The United States Capitol was under attack by violent extremists, and Officer Eugene Goodman was the only thing standing between them and the United States Senate," Crist's statement read.

"I shudder to think what might have happened had it not been for Officer Goodman's fast thinking and commitment to his duty and his country."

The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest award Congress can bestow upon any civilian.

