Kayleigh McEnany called Biden a 'man of the people' before supporting Trump

CNN reviewed interviews the White House press secretary gave in August 2015.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Kayleigh McEnany once called Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden "a man of the people," CNN reports. She, too, thought he was "funny and likable."

The White House press secretary and Tampa native's comments were made during two separate August 2015 interviews, now brought into the 2020 election cycle by CNN's Andrew Kaczynski.

McEnany said Biden, who then was vice president and considered a potential 2016 contender, was "funny and likable and can resonate with the middle class." She figured he would become the Democratic nominee, McEnany said while speaking with Fox Business.

Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton would eventually become the party's presidential pick in 2016.

McEnany, during a separate interview with New York's AM970, said Republicans would have a problem if the race came down to Biden and Donald Trump.

"Because Joe Biden, one of the things he is remarkable at is really kind of being a man of the people and resonating with middle-class voters. Feeling like -- coming off as human," she said. "His gaffes -- as much as we make fun of them -- to a certain extent they make him look human. So not, since he's likable."

Ultimately, McEnany thought Republicans would be better off with Biden as a candidate, figuring he would be easier to beat.

However, as CNN found, she figured Biden would be more appealing as a "man of the people" versus a "tycoon" Trump.

It's not politics if there are no flip-flops; politicians change their positions on one thing or another. McEnany responded to the CNN report by saying she since has learned of Biden's "profound personal corruption" and attacked him for associating with "liberal elites."

