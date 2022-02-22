CPAC 2022 runs Feb. 24-27 in Orlando; Trump and DeSantis set to speak

The conservative event has become one of the most influential political events held annually.

ORLANDO, Fla. — The annual Conservative Political Action Conference will be held this week in Florida.

CPAC 2022 is scheduled for Feb. 24-27 in Orlando.

Former President Donald Trump is headlining the event.

"I will see you soon. Gonna be a fantastic crowd," the 45th president said in a prerecorded message.

Trump's address is expected at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Featured speakers will include his son Donald Trump Jr. and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. DeSantis is scheduled to make his speech at 1:30 p.m. Thursday. During a speech at the conference last year, the governor described Florida as an "oasis of freedom."

Florida Sen. Marco Rubio will appear at 9 a.m. Friday, and Sen. Rick Scott will speak at 1:50 p.m. Saturday.

Political commentators Candace Owens and Glenn Beck are also slated to speak, as are former Democratic U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and current U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.

Launched in 1974, CPAC has grown into one of the most influential conservative events in the world. Organizers say it ranks behind the State of the Union and White House Correspondents' Dinner as the largest political and press event held yearly.

"Each year, CPAC brings together and energizes over 18,000 people – from college-aged to retired – who represent leading conservative organizations, educational institutions, elected officials, thought leaders, media personalities, and grassroots activists who fight for conservatism in America and abroad," CPAC writes on its website.

This year's event will be held at Rosen Shingle Creek, which is known for hosting large conventions. Premium tickets to the event appeared sold-out when checked on Tuesday. Fox streaming service Fox Nation will be the featured sponsor this year.

Learn more