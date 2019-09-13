HOUSTON — The third debate of the Democratic presidential primary is underway with the top candidates sharing the debate stage for the first time.

Ten hopefuls are meeting in Houston. Former Vice President Joe Biden is at center stage along with two of his closest rivals, progressive Senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.

The three have not been on stage together during previous debates, which were split over two nights. Tougher requirements to qualify for the debate stage winnowed the number of candidates this time, resulting in a one-night debate.

Also debating are Senators Kamala Harris, Amy Klobuchar and Cory Booker, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, former Rep. Beto O'Rourke, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro and businessman Andrew Yang.

Can't see the debate below? Click here to stream live now.

President Donald Trump weighed in on the Democratic primary field hours before his would-be opponents began to face off on the debate stage in Houston.

President Trump said Thursday that he thinks he'll face former Vice President Biden, Sen. Warren or Sen. Sanders next year. He says, "It's going to be one of those three."

The president says he's going to catch up on the Democratic debate once he returns from Baltimore, where he is traveling to address congressional Republicans.

He says, "It's going to be very interesting. I'm going to have to watch it as a rerun."

> Click or tap here to watch the debate live stream. <

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:

►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter