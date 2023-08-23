First 2024 GOP primary debate pivotal moment for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

Eight Republican presidential hopefuls will take the stage tonight in Wisconsin for the party's first 2024 primary debate. But the GOP front-runner won't be there.

TAMPA, Florida — The stage is set for the first Republican debate of the 2024 presidential contest.

It's the moment many GOP candidates have been waiting for. Eight hopefuls will take the stage tonight in Milwaukee, Wisconsin for the party's first primary debate. Wisconsin is a critical battleground state that former President Donald Trump flipped back in 2016.

But the GOP front-runner will not be there after opting out, citing his current lead. Trump is expected to surrender to Georgia authorities on Thursday following his indictment over alleged efforts to overturn the state's 2020 election results.

Had the former president participated, nine candidates would've been on stage. Those who have qualified to be on the stage tonight will look to introduce themselves to the nation and talk policy.

Political analysts say Trump's absence is the driving force shifting the focus of the candidates to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The governor took aim at Trump on Fox News in a recent interview saying he should be on the stage with everyone else.

"He has a great opportunity to come out and do this. I think he owes it to people. Everybody has a responsibility to earn people's votes," DeSantis said.

DeSantis is working with one of the most sought-after Republican debate coaches to prepare.

Political experts say DeSantis' most recent attack is what he has to do to cut into Trump's double-digit lead.

"If you don't take on the leader of the pack who's 40 points ahead of everyone else, how do you ever expect to get in first place and actually get the nomination," 10 Tampa Bay Political Analyst Lars Hafner said.

Hafner says this first debate really is a make or break for the governor and he'll likely be the main target for most of the other candidates on stage.

Desantis' performance could help turn things around for him, but Hafner says if things don't go well, it could be another issue in an already rocky campaign.

The first debate is an opportunity for all the candidates to essentially reimage themselves in the public eye.