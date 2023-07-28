Crash report: Car behind DeSantis in motorcade fails to stop, leading to domino effect

The govenor and his aides continued to the campaign event following the collision.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Days after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was involved in a car crash in Tennessee, a law enforcement report details that a vehicle in the presidential contender's motorcade could not stop in time to avoid crashing into the SUV in front of it.

In the crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, officials explain Chattanooga police were told about a crash involving a motorcade a little past 8 a.m. on Tuesday, July 25.

Troopers with THP were escorting the motorcade carrying the governor to a planned event, heading south on Interstate 75. While driving, a crash happened between two vehicles ahead of the motorcade, the report said.

The trooper who was leading the line of cars quickly stepped on the brakes and was able to avoid the crash.

DeSantis was sitting in the backseat of the SUV behind the trooper, a GMC Yukon, which was also able to stop without making contact. Two more SUVs traveling behind the Yukon DeSantis was in were able to abruptly stop without crashing into each other.

The fourth SUV, a Chevy Traverse, in the motorcade caused the collision, THP said. The driver wasn't able to stop quickly enough and rear-ended the Ford Expedition SUV in front.

This led to a domino effect of each car knocking into the back of the one in front.

A female staffer in the same car as DeSantis voiced discomfort of minor injuries and was checked out by EMS personnel on scene, the report explains.

No other injuries were reported from the crash. The governor and his aides continued to the campaign event following the collision.

DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee, where he has been focusing a lot of attention in his recent campaigning. Earlier this month, he addressed more than 1,800 attendees at a state GOP dinner in Nashville.

The Republican candidate has been attending a string of fundraisers lately as his campaign has faced some surprising financial pressures.

He was in Utah over the weekend holding fundraisers and in New York last week for an event in the Hamptons. Events are planned this weekend in Iowa.