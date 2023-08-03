DeSantis agrees to debate Newsom on Fox News

Newsom formally proposed a debate in a letter sent to Sean Hannity which included suggested dates, locations and rules.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he would be willing to debate Democratic California Gov.Gavin Newsom live on air.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, DeSantis shared the moment on Hannity's show when he was asked to respond to a formal debate proposal Newsom had sent to Hannity on Friday suggesting a 90-minute live debate between himself and DeSantis with Hannity as moderator.

"Absolutely. I’m game. Let’s get it done. Just tell me when and where. We’ll do it," DeSantis said.

After accepting the invitation on air, DeSantis joined Hannity in suggesting Florida had already won its debate with California, referring to data showing that California's population had been decreasing since 2020. He also touted Florida's high rankings on economy and education.

"In another sense," DeSantis said, "This is a debate for the future of our country, because you have people like Joe Biden who would love to see the Californi-cation of the United States."

The debate between California and Florida is already over. People have been voting with their feet for years.



But the debate about the future of our country is one we need to have.



I'm game to talk about my plans to reverse the decline in this country anytime, anywhere, because… pic.twitter.com/BbUKix8s5E — Ron DeSantis (@RonDeSantis) August 3, 2023

Newsom publicly defended his state's economy, touted Biden's accomplishments, and criticized DeSantis' treatment of migrants during an interview on Hannity's show in June. He also challenged Hannity and DeSantis' claims that people were leaving California in record numbers.

Fox News’ myth of the Great Exodus of CA is simply not true. Here are the facts. pic.twitter.com/LfXTGKOTgR — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 17, 2023

He also expressed a willingness to publicly debate DeSantis on air with Hannity moderating.

"I’m all in, count on it,” Newsom said. “Do it with one-day notice with no notes, I look forward to that. We could talk about (DeSantis') zest for demonization, we could talk about his assault on free enterprise.”