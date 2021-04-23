CBS News: DeSantis to speak in Pennsylvania amid speculation he may run for president in 2024

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to speak next month in Pennsylvania amid growing speculation he's considering running for president in 2024, CBS News reports.
According to The Philadelphia Inquirer, which first broke the story, DeSantis is scheduled to visit with the Allegheny County Republican Party on May 20.
"It's obviously an opportunity for him to kind of introduce himself to people who have only seen him from afar," Jonathan Tamari, national political writer for the Inquirer, told CBS News. "It's an opportunity for people in Pennsylvania to size up somebody who is in the very early goings here, seen as a potential presidential candidate. And it's a chance for him, honestly, probably to make some connections with donors and other influencers in the Pittsburgh area."
DeSantis is up for re-election in 2022 in Florida's gubernatorial race. But, the Trump ally's name has been floated several times as a future presidential candidate in the Republican party, including by Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz.
10 Tampa Bay has reached out to the governor's office for comment on this story. We will update it if we hear back.
What other people are reading right now:
- Biden's first 100 days: Where he stands on key promises
- Largo police investigate stabbing that left 2 women dead, 1 man hurt
- Florida resumes use of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at FEMA sites
- Carol Baskin says reports of Joe Exotic accepting her help for a shorter sentence are 'total nonsense'
- Body camera video shows Tampa police officer shoot dog that ran toward her
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app