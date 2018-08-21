The Florida Department of State issued a statement Tuesday dismissing U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson's claims that Russians hacked their way into the state's voter registration systems.

“When Senator Bill Nelson made unsubstantiated claims that ‘Russians are in Florida’s election records,’ the Department began aggressively pursuing answers and immediately reached out to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE)." the department of state said in an email.

"None of these agencies had information to corroborate Senator Nelson’s claims."

The Department of State also received a letter from Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Director Christopher Wray of the FBI.

"Secretary [Ken] Detzner sent a letter to DHS and the FBI and we have now received their response ... which continues to offer no evidence or information to corroborate Senator Nelson’s claims," the department of state said. "Secretary Nielsen and Director Wray are very clear in their response that ‘…we have not seen any new or ongoing compromises of state or local election infrastructure in Florida.'"

Late last week, the Democratic Florida senator continued to support claims of Russia hacking.

“I stand by my statements,” Nelson said.

