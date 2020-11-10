Trump campaign to launch Florida bus tour ahead of president's visit

Donald Trump Jr. last was in Tampa on Thursday for a "Make America Great Again" event.

TAMPA, Fla. — Donald Trump Jr. is visiting the Tampa area again just days after visiting the state.

He's scheduled to kick off a bus tour around 11 a.m. Sunday at the Tampa Convention Center. Called the "Fighters Against Socialism Kick-Off Event," organizers expect to travel the state throughout the day.

The campaign website shows stops in Orlando, Coconut Creek and Miami.

Trump Jr. last was in Tampa on Thursday as part of a "Make America Great Again" event at Stepp's Towing Service.

President Donald Trump, almost two weeks after an initial diagnosis of coronavirus, is scheduled to speak Monday evening at an event in Sanford, Florida, outside the Orlando area.

Navy Cmdr. Dr. Sean Conley on Saturday said Trump was no longer at risk of transmitting the coronavirus but has yet to say whether he has tested negative. Some medical experts have questioned whether Trump could be declared free of the virus so early in the course of his illness.

Dr. Albert Ko, an infectious disease specialist and department chairman at the Yale School of Public Health, told the Associated Press those who had severe cases of COVID-19 should isolate for 20 days. It's believed Trump had a more serious infection given he was treated with the steroid dexamethasone, which is normally reserved for people with such cases.

