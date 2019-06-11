TAMPA, Fla. — President Donald Trump's eldest son Donald Trump Jr. is fed up with people being outraged, especially his political critics.

10News Brightside Anchor Caitlin Lockerbie interviewed Donald Trump Jr. about the release of his new book "Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us."

During the 12-minute conversation, he said he has every right to be upset about his family's treatment during his dad's presidency and took jabs at Hillary Clinton and Hunter Biden.

"There's a double standard that's so prolific that it needs to be pointed out," Trump Jr. said.

The oldest Trump son said he would love for liberals to read the book, explaining he believes our nation is currently being forced into a sort of "cancel culture" with an outrage machine in which reasonable thinking has been eliminated. He said he's interested in reaching across party lines to anyone who is willing to listen. He told 10News he wants to reach a point where rational discourse is restored.

"As the father of five young kids, I want them to grow up in an America that they recognize. And, that's not what the other side is pushing right now," Trump Jr. said. "I think we owe that to our kids and our grand kids. We gotta bring some common sense, which is the only thing that hasn't existed in D.C. for a long time -- until the Trump administration."

Trump Jr. said he does not believe the mainstream media has covered his dad fairly.

"They're not covering the successes, the unprecedented economic victories, the fact that he's doing things across party lines -- not just for the base -- like prison reform and opportunity zones," he said.

The president's son specifically pointed to a recent example of perceived bias, in which the Washington Post described ruthless ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi as an "austere religious scholar." The high-profile terrorist died when he detonated a suicide vest, killing himself and children, during an overnight raid by U.S. special forces in Syria.

"You can't trust the mainstream media anymore," Trump Jr. said.

He also complained about social media giants he says are biased against conservative thinkers.

"I think people should be able to consume all information, but I think that social media companies should also stop censoring, flagrantly, anyone [who] has a conservative mindset and boosting that of the liberal mindset," he said.

Asked about the impeachment inquiry into the president, his son dismissed it as "a partisan deal."

The president recently changed his residency from New York to Florida, and Trump Jr. said his dad has a good reason why.

"Why would you go to a state that taxes you oppressively, is doing everything to destroy business?" Trump Jr. said of New York. "Millions -- tens of thousands of people are legitimately fleeing every month, going to states that believe in actual freedom, that believe in the free market, that believe in business. Seems like a sort of no-brainer. Why would you go and contribute to a place that does nothing but knock you."

Unlike New York's governor, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been a supporter of President Trump. The president's permanent home will be his Mar-a-Lago Club resort property in Palm Beach.

Trump Jr. said he has no plans to run for office. His only goal, he explained, is to get his dad reelected in 2020.

Watch the full interview below.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter